Who is Jeff Lowell? Hollywood comedy writer-producer dies at 52
What's the story
Jeff Lowell, a veteran Hollywood comedy writer and producer, passed away on August 24 in Virginia due to a brief illness. He was 52. The news was first confirmed by Deadline. Details regarding his illness have not been revealed. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Early work
Lowell's early career as a sitcom writer
Lowell began his career as a sitcom writer in the mid-1990s, contributing to shows like The George Carlin Show, Bless This House, and The Drew Carey Show.
He later became a writer-producer for series such as Cybil, Spin City, Sports Night, Just Shoot Me!, Inside Schwartz, and the hour-long comedy-drama Common Law.
Career shift
His work in films and recent projects
In 2006, Lowell made his feature film debut with the screenplay for John Tucker Must Die, directed by Betty Thomas.
He followed it up with Over Her Dead Body in 2008, which he wrote and directed.
His other film credits include Hotel For Dogs, which he co-wrote, and Kevin James's Home Team, which he produced.
Most recently, he created, executive-produced, and served as showrunner for the multi-camera Netflix comedy series The Crew.