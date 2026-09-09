Who is Jeff Lowell? Hollywood comedy writer-producer dies at 52

In 2006, Lowell made his feature film debut with the screenplay for John Tucker Must Die, directed by Betty Thomas.

He followed it up with Over Her Dead Body in 2008, which he wrote and directed.

His other film credits include Hotel For Dogs, which he co-wrote, and Kevin James's Home Team, which he produced.

Most recently, he created, executive-produced, and served as showrunner for the multi-camera Netflix comedy series The Crew.