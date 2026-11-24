Complaint filed against 'Ramayana' team for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments
What's the story
A complaint has been filed against the makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The complaint was lodged by Satish Kocharekar, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), at Mulund (West) Police Station in Mumbai, IANS reported. He alleged that the movie distorts the original Valmiki Ramayana and hurts Hindu religious sentiments.
Distortion claims
Ravana is shown as a benefactor, claims complainant
Kocharekar's complaint alleges that the film unfairly glorifies the character of Ravana.
He claimed that Ravana is shown as a benefactor who provides gold houses to the poor, saves the oppressed, and protects women's honor.
In contrast, Lord Rama and Lakshmana are allegedly depicted as retreating in fear from Ravana's demonic army.
The complaint also mentions alleged fictional episodes like Lord Rama seeking forgiveness from demons Khara and Dushana.
Legal proceedings
Kocharekar demands thorough investigation into film
Kocharekar has demanded a thorough investigation into the film.
He wants the entire official copy of the movie, script, dialogues, and subtitles to be obtained for examination.
The complaint also calls for preserving the timestamps of each objectionable scene as evidence.
He has also suggested seeking opinions from Valmiki Ramayana scholars, Sanskrit experts and theologians to compare the changes made in the original text with those in the film.
Box office success
Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' continues to dominate the box office
Despite the controversy, Ramayana: Part 1 has been doing well at the box office.
After 19 days of its theatrical run, the film has reportedly collected ₹955.45 crore net in India and ₹1,141.65 crore gross.
It also set a new record by crossing ₹1,709.65 crore worldwide, reported Sacnilk.
The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.