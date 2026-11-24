Kocharekar's complaint alleges that the film unfairly glorifies the character of Ravana.

He claimed that Ravana is shown as a benefactor who provides gold houses to the poor, saves the oppressed, and protects women's honor.

In contrast, Lord Rama and Lakshmana are allegedly depicted as retreating in fear from Ravana's demonic army.

The complaint also mentions alleged fictional episodes like Lord Rama seeking forgiveness from demons Khara and Dushana.