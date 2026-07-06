Akshay Oberoi's 'Love Lottery' to release in September; first-look out

Producer's vision

Inspired by true events

Bhargava, the film's producer, added that they wanted Love Lottery to be more than just an entertaining film. "Our vision was to create a story that not only keeps audiences engaged but also makes them think. It brings together suspense, emotions, and socially relevant themes in a compelling cinematic experience." The movie is inspired by true events and explores an urban couple's fractured relationship that gradually spirals into a complex legal battle filled with shocking revelations and moral dilemmas.