Akshay Oberoi's 'Love Lottery' to release in September; first-look out
What's the story
The first look of the upcoming romantic drama Love Lottery, featuring Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala, was unveiled on Monday. The preview hints at a narrative filled with secrets, lies, and ambiguity. Directed by Arvind Pandey and produced by Kuldeep Bhargava under Cinema Ganj Films, the film will hit theaters on September 18.
Film's theme
'More than just a courtroom drama'
Pandey spoke about the film, saying, "Love Lottery is a story about relationships, emotions, and the search for truth." He added that they didn't want to limit it to just a courtroom drama. "The film seamlessly blends murder mystery, suspense, and the complexities of human relationships. Our endeavor has been to keep audiences emotionally invested and guessing until the very last moment."
Producer's vision
Inspired by true events
Bhargava, the film's producer, added that they wanted Love Lottery to be more than just an entertaining film. "Our vision was to create a story that not only keeps audiences engaged but also makes them think. It brings together suspense, emotions, and socially relevant themes in a compelling cinematic experience." The movie is inspired by true events and explores an urban couple's fractured relationship that gradually spirals into a complex legal battle filled with shocking revelations and moral dilemmas.
Cast details
Meet the cast and crew
The drama also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Hemant Pandey, Indira Krishnan, Santosh Shukla, Vikramm Sharma, Agni Agyari, Kumar Saurabh, Ashwant Lodhi, and Arshdeep Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been shot across the beautiful landscapes of Uttarakhand. The cinematography has been handled by Navin V Mishra, while Varun Mishra and Pandey have composed the music. Ankur Khattr is credited as the writer.