Composer Kurup makes directorial debut with 'Lighter' Malayalam short thriller

Composer-actor Sooraj S Kurup just made his directorial debut with Lighter, a Malayalam short thriller about two friends whose late-night bar hangout takes a mysterious turn.

At just 15 minutes, the film packs suspense and marks Kurup's first step toward his long-standing dream of directing a film, a goal he'd put on pause for music.

Produced by Reel Tribe, Lighter has already caught the attention of both viewers and industry folks.