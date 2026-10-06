Composer Kurup makes directorial debut with 'Lighter' Malayalam short thriller
Composer-actor Sooraj S Kurup just made his directorial debut with Lighter, a Malayalam short thriller about two friends whose late-night bar hangout takes a mysterious turn.
At just 15 minutes, the film packs suspense and marks Kurup's first step toward his long-standing dream of directing a film, a goal he'd put on pause for music.
Produced by Reel Tribe, Lighter has already caught the attention of both viewers and industry folks.
'Lighter' praised for visuals and sound
Starring Jithin Puthanchery and Hrusheekesh Anilkumar, Lighter is getting noticed for its sharp visuals and sound.
Syamprakash MS handled cinematography, Midhun Murali took care of editing, and Pratheesh KR worked on sound design.
Reel Tribe produced the short, showing off not just his creative side but some serious technical skills too.