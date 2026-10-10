Where to watch Sree Vishnu's 'Comrade Kalyan' after theatrical run

Set in 1992 near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, Comrade Kalyan follows a struggling theater operator who screens revolutionary films to keep his business afloat.

His life changes when he falls in love with Sitara, whose family is under pressure from a moneylender named Biswas.

To help Sitara, Kalyan and his friend Dubai Babu devise an unusual plan that quickly spirals out of control.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics.