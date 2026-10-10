Where to watch Sree Vishnu's 'Comrade Kalyan' after theatrical run
What's the story
The Telugu film Comrade Kalyan, starring Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar, was released in theaters on October 9. Directed by Janakiram Marella, the movie is a blend of romance and politics with action elements. The story revolves around Kalyan, a struggling theater operator who falls in love with Sitara amid financial difficulties. As it continues its theatrical run, fans are now awaiting news of its digital release.
Streaming details
Amazon Prime Video to reportedly stream 'Comrade Kalyan'
According to HT Telugu, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital streaming rights of Comrade Kalyan.
However, neither the makers nor Prime Video have officially announced the OTT release date yet.
The movie also stars Satya, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'Comrade Kalyan'
Set in 1992 near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, Comrade Kalyan follows a struggling theater operator who screens revolutionary films to keep his business afloat.
His life changes when he falls in love with Sitara, whose family is under pressure from a moneylender named Biswas.
To help Sitara, Kalyan and his friend Dubai Babu devise an unusual plan that quickly spirals out of control.
The movie has received mixed reviews from critics.