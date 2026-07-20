'Concity' to stream July 24 after mixed theatrical reviews
Entertainment
Concity, the Tamil crime drama starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, drops on OTT July 24.
After a June 26 theatrical release that didn't make waves at the box office, the film still managed to earn mixed reviews from critics and viewers.
Directed by Harish Durairaj in his debut, Concity also features Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi. Sean Roldan's music stands out as a highlight.
'Concity' underperformed despite praise
Despite some early buzz, Concity couldn't keep up its momentum in theaters due to mixed reactions. Arjun Das's performance got plenty of love, but overall commercial success was elusive.
The soundtrack by Sean Roldan won praise for adding depth to the story, so if you missed it in cinemas, streaming might be your chance to catch what critics enjoyed most.