'Concity' to stream July 24 after mixed theatrical reviews

Concity, the Tamil crime drama starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, drops on OTT July 24.

After a June 26 theatrical release that didn't make waves at the box office, the film still managed to earn mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

Directed by Harish Durairaj in his debut, Concity also features Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi. Sean Roldan's music stands out as a highlight.