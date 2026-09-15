Is Disha Salian's death case related to Sushant's?
What's the story
The Bombay High Court recently ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian. The order has revived questions about her untimely demise in June 2020 and its possible connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which occurred just days after Salian's. Here's everything you need to know about the two cases and their links.
Background
Who was Salian; what do we know about her death?
Salian was a celebrity manager who worked with several personalities in the entertainment industry, including Rajput.
She allegedly died after falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020.
The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigated her death but found no evidence of murder or foul play.
Her death became a major subject of speculation due to its proximity to Rajput's death.
Actor's demise
Meanwhile, here's what we know about Rajput's death case
Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, just six days after Salian's death.
His death was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police and later taken over by the CBI.
While some suspected it to be a suicide, others claimed that he was killed.
The CBI eventually filed a closure report in 2025, concluding there was no evidence of foul play in Rajput's death.
A drug angle was also investigated in the actor's demise.
Speculations
What are the alleged links between the 2 cases?
The connection between Salian and Rajput's death cases primarily stems from her professional association with him.
The fact that she died less than a week before the Kai Po Che actor has also been questioned by many over the years.
Following both deaths, various theories circulated on social media alleging that Salian may have known sensitive information about influential people and that Rajput was aware of it.
Allegations
Salian's father claimed she was murdered for this reason
Salian's father, Satish Salian, later approached the Bombay High Court alleging that his daughter had been murdered and that there had been an attempt to cover up the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to the allegations recorded in the High Court proceedings, Satish claimed that Salian had allegedly learned about objectionable activities involving powerful people and had informed Rajput about them.
He alleged this could have provided a motive for her murder.
Investigation update
CBI registers FIR in Salian's death case
Following the Bombay High Court's order for a CBI probe, the agency registered an FIR in Salian's death case.
The FIR names Aditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with actors Sooraj Pancholi and Dino Morea.
The investigation is currently underway.