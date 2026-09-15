Is Disha Salian's death case related to Sushant's?

Salian was a celebrity manager who worked with several personalities in the entertainment industry, including Rajput.

She allegedly died after falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020.

The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigated her death but found no evidence of murder or foul play.

Her death became a major subject of speculation due to its proximity to Rajput's death.