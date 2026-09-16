Constable says Disha Salian brought to Mumbai Shatabdi Hospital
Entertainment
The case around Disha Salian's mysterious death just got more complicated.
A police constable now says that, on June 8, 2020, an unidentified woman and two men brought Salian to Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital, adding new questions to a case already surrounded by suspicion.
CBI registers murder FIR naming politicians
After Disha's father raised concerns about how the Mumbai Police handled things (including delays and missing reports), the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.
The CBI has now registered a murder FIR and named several people, including politicians, as part of their probe.
The case is still wide open, with many hoping these new developments will finally bring some answers.