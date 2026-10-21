Content India 2027 in Mumbai spotlights India as content hub
"Content India 2027" is coming to Mumbai from March 10-12, and it is shaping up to be a big deal: over 1,000 global media and entertainment professionals are expected.
Organized by Dish TV India and C21Media, the event wants to spotlight India as a top spot for content creation, bringing together broadcasters, OTT platforms, studios, content creators, technology companies, investors, distributors, and policymakers from India and overseas for fresh collaborations.
AI post-production and cross-border collaborations
The focus next year is on hot topics such as AI in media, new post-production technology, and how creators can team up across borders.
There will be keynotes, panels, and networking sessions for everything from funding ideas to distribution deals.
As David Jenkinson, editor-in-chief and managing director of C21Media, puts it, "Content India 2025 and 2026 demonstrated that there is significant business to be done between India and the international community, with co-productions on the rise and the entertainment sector being bolstered by the fast-growing creator economy and India's tech sector," while Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director of Dish TV India, highlights how technology and partnerships are driving the industry forward.
It is all about making connections, and putting Indian content on the world stage.