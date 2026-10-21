Content India 2027 in Mumbai spotlights India as content hub

The focus next year is on hot topics such as AI in media, new post-production technology, and how creators can team up across borders.

There will be keynotes, panels, and networking sessions for everything from funding ideas to distribution deals.

As David Jenkinson, editor-in-chief and managing director of C21Media, puts it, "Content India 2025 and 2026 demonstrated that there is significant business to be done between India and the international community, with co-productions on the rise and the entertainment sector being bolstered by the fast-growing creator economy and India's tech sector," while Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director of Dish TV India, highlights how technology and partnerships are driving the industry forward.

It is all about making connections, and putting Indian content on the world stage.