Contestant Neha apologizes over Tashi romance 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8'
Entertainment
On a recent Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 episode, Neha broke down while apologizing to her family.
During a task about personal promises, she admitted she had feelings for fellow contestant Tashi, even though she'd promised not to get involved.
Parents warn contestant Neha about Tashi
Neha reassured her family that hurting them was never her intention and said her feelings for Tashi just happened naturally.
When her parents visited the house, her mother warned that Tashi might be taking advantage of her, and her father shared his disappointment.
Still, Neha said she hopes to continue things with Tashi after the show if her parents are OK with it.