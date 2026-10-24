Contestant Shalini returns to 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' causing tensions
Entertainment
Shalini is back in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house after her journey appeared to have come to an end.
Her return from the secret room has definitely caught her housemates off guard, and it's already stirring up new tensions and conversations.
Contestant Shalini uses secret room insights
While hidden away, Shalini got to watch how her fellow contestants really behaved and talked about her.
Now she's using that inside info to navigate relationships more strategically and call out comments made behind her back.
Social media is abuzz with viewers discussing her behavior and how she is dealing with the other contestants, with her return likely to shift house dynamics and influence upcoming episodes.