Emraan's film shoot in Haridwar sparks backlash over 'bar' signboard

Actor's response

Hashmi yet to react to ruckus; films in pipeline

Despite several videos of Hashmi meeting fans in Uttarakhand surfacing on social media, he is yet to react to the reported ruckus on set. The actor has two major films in the pipeline: Awarapan 2 and G2. A few days ago, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that they had wrapped up filming. The film is scheduled for release on August 14.