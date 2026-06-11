Emraan's film shoot in Haridwar sparks backlash over 'bar' signboard
What's the story
Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for the shoot of an upcoming project. However, the shoot has landed in controversy after locals reportedly objected to a mock "Cafe & Bar" signboard on set. The residents felt that the word "Bar" was inappropriate for a city revered for its religious and spiritual significance.
Resolution attempts
Viral video shows production team trying to calm situation
In the viral clip, security personnel can be seen at the location, while a person, likely from the production team, is seen trying to control the situation. The locals felt that the word "Bar" on the signboard demeaned Haridwar's religious significance. The argument reportedly broke out after they noticed the setup created for the shoot.
Twitter Post
See the video here
उत्तराखंड –— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 11, 2026
हरिद्वार में इमरान हाशमी के फिल्म सेट (एक मकान) पर "बार एंड रेस्टोरेंट" का बोर्ड लगा देखकर हिंदू संगठन भड़क गए, हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। उन्हें आपत्ति थी कि ऐसा बोर्ड नहीं लगाना चाहिए, जिससे देवभूमि हरिद्वार की पवित्रता खराब हो। pic.twitter.com/cn7UcSlQbA
Actor's response
Hashmi yet to react to ruckus; films in pipeline
Despite several videos of Hashmi meeting fans in Uttarakhand surfacing on social media, he is yet to react to the reported ruckus on set. The actor has two major films in the pipeline: Awarapan 2 and G2. A few days ago, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that they had wrapped up filming. The film is scheduled for release on August 14.