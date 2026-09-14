Athletes blast Sydney Sweeney for going nude in sports ad 

In response to the ad, several women athletes have shared their training routines and career highlights on social media.

Australian Olympic swimmer Lani Pallister and track sprinter Bree Rizzo were among those who posted videos showcasing their dedication to the sport.

Water polo silver medallist Tilly Kearns also expressed her disdain for Sweeney's ad, while world champion boxer Skye Nicolson emphasized the difference between looking "sexy" because of sports and using sex to sell it.