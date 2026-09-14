Athletes blast Sydney Sweeney for going nude in sports ad
What's the story
Actor Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash for her recent advertisement with Novig, a US sports prediction market company. The ad features Sweeney in various states of undress while pretending to play different sports, which has been widely criticized for sexualizing women's sports. Retired Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus expressed her anger over the ad on Instagram, calling it a "kick in the face" to women who dedicate their lives to sports.
Athlete responses
Women athletes have started a trend in response
In response to the ad, several women athletes have shared their training routines and career highlights on social media.
Australian Olympic swimmer Lani Pallister and track sprinter Bree Rizzo were among those who posted videos showcasing their dedication to the sport.
Water polo silver medallist Tilly Kearns also expressed her disdain for Sweeney's ad, while world champion boxer Skye Nicolson emphasized the difference between looking "sexy" because of sports and using sex to sell it.
Actor's involvement
Sweeney's role in the campaign
While some social media users suggested the anger should be directed at Novig instead of Sweeney, it's important to note that she is not just the face of the campaign.
According to a Novig statement, Sweeney has also joined as a "strategic partner and equity holder."
This means both Novig and Sweeney are benefiting from the attention generated by this controversial ad.
The nudity aside, Sweeney's dialogue in the ad has been blasted (for example, she repeats "sports" five times).
Past controversy
Previous controversies over ads
This isn't the first time Sweeney has faced backlash for an advertisement.
In 2025, she was criticized for appearing in an American Eagle ad that seemed to use eugenic language.
The actor later admitted her silence on the issue had only "widened the divide."
"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she said at the time. "I'm against hate and divisiveness."