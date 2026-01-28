'Coolie' lost ₹50cr due to a certificate, says Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, lost around ₹40-50 crore after the CBFC gave it an "A" certificate. The board wanted 35 cuts for a "UA" rating, but Kanagaraj refused to compromise his vision. Coolie released on August 14, 2025 and ran for 35 days.

Why Kanagaraj stood his ground At a recent press meet, Kanagaraj shared he was fine with muting nine words but not with making so many cuts.

"Do we release a complete film with an A certificate or an incomplete film with a UA certification was the question," he explained.

What the CBFC said—and what happened next The CBFC said scenes showing electric cremation led to the adult-only rating.

Despite mixed reviews and all the drama over its certification, Coolie still did well globally.