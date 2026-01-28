'Coolie' lost ₹50cr due to a certificate, says Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, lost around ₹40-50 crore after the CBFC gave it an "A" certificate.
The board wanted 35 cuts for a "UA" rating, but Kanagaraj refused to compromise his vision.
Coolie released on August 14, 2025 and ran for 35 days.
Why Kanagaraj stood his ground
At a recent press meet, Kanagaraj shared he was fine with muting nine words but not with making so many cuts.
"Do we release a complete film with an A certificate or an incomplete film with a UA certification was the question," he explained.
What the CBFC said—and what happened next
The CBFC said scenes showing electric cremation led to the adult-only rating.
Despite mixed reviews and all the drama over its certification, Coolie still did well globally.
What's next for Lokesh—and 1 awkward moment
Kanagaraj is now working on a new movie with Allu Arjun and also planning a Kaithi sequel.
At that same press event, he faced an inappropriate question about an actress—a move fans quickly called out as disrespectful.