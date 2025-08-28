'Coolie' vs 'Leo': Rajinikanth's films compared by gross in India Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Rajinikanth's latest film "Coolie" kicked off with an impressive ₹4.25cr opening in the Hindi belt, but its momentum faded fast—earning just ₹29.70cr after two weeks due to a steep 70% drop in week two.

Even so, it managed to outdo Lokesh Kanagaraj's "Leo" and is expected to end up around ₹33cr in North India.