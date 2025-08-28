Next Article
'Coolie' vs 'Leo': Rajinikanth's films compared by gross in India
Rajinikanth's latest film "Coolie" kicked off with an impressive ₹4.25cr opening in the Hindi belt, but its momentum faded fast—earning just ₹29.70cr after two weeks due to a steep 70% drop in week two.
Even so, it managed to outdo Lokesh Kanagaraj's "Leo" and is expected to end up around ₹33cr in North India.
'Coolie' beats 'Leo's record
Despite the dip, "Coolie" has become the highest-grossing Tamil (Kollywood) film in Hindi regions since the pandemic—a big milestone for Rajinikanth.
Fans are now eyeing his next movie, "Jailer 2," with expectations that, if made well, it could surpass the ₹50 crore mark in Hindi.