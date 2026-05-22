Cornish officially announces breast cancer recovery in hospital video

Cornish back onstage 1 month later

After revealing her diagnosis in June 2025, Jessie postponed parts of her No Secrets tour and delayed several shows.

She went through surgery and bounced back to the stage just one month later, making it extra special as her two-year-old son watched her perform live for the first time.

Jessie also connected her experience to her song "Living My Best Life," sharing that life is about "standing in the storm but holding up your umbrella and just keep moving forward."

Her honesty and determination have inspired fans everywhere.