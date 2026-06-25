Couric reveals '60 Minutes' frustrations on 'Call Her Daddy'
Katie Couric, well-known journalist and former CBS Evening News anchor, recently shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her time at 60 Minutes wasn't quite what she'd hoped.
She felt frustrated when interviews she pitched, like ones with Lady Gaga and Hillary Clinton, were handed off to other anchors.
Still, Couric stuck with the show and anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011.
Gaga pitch reassigned to Cooper
Couric called working at 60 Minutes her "dream," but admitted there was tension because she came from outside CBS.
Her idea for a Lady Gaga interview was turned down, only for Anderson Cooper to get it a year later after Gaga blew up.
Despite these setbacks, Couric eventually got to team up with Gaga for ABC's A Very Gaga Thanksgiving in 2011, and kept contributing at CBS throughout her tenure.