Couric reveals '60 Minutes' frustrations on 'Call Her Daddy'

Gaga pitch reassigned to Cooper

Couric called working at 60 Minutes her "dream," but admitted there was tension because she came from outside CBS.

Her idea for a Lady Gaga interview was turned down, only for Anderson Cooper to get it a year later after Gaga blew up.

Despite these setbacks, Couric eventually got to team up with Gaga for ABC's A Very Gaga Thanksgiving in 2011, and kept contributing at CBS throughout her tenure.