Madras HC paves way for 'Dhruva Natchathiram's release

Vikram 's long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram is one step closer to its release after the Madras High Court laid down a framework to enable its release on or before June 15. The order was passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy amid the film's ongoing financial and legal issues. This comes after investors K Punniyamoorthy and K Premkumar agreed to permit the film's release on the condition that its revenue be routed through an escrow account.

Financial oversight Court orders opening of bank account The court has directed that a bank account be opened in the name of Kondaduvom Entertainment, with a lawyer appointed to oversee all financial transactions. The judge also stressed that no payments, whether toward salaries or profit shares, should be made to any partner without prior court approval. Director Gautham Menon still needs to secure funds from investors to clear pending dues before the film's release.

Production hurdles Film's long journey to the big screens Dhruva Natchathiram, which began production in 2017, has encountered multiple setbacks, including financial and legal issues, along with delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of delay, the film wrapped up shooting in 2023. In September 2023, producers announced a release date of November 24 but were forced to postpone it due to unresolved financial issues.

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