HC blocks online streaming of 'Jailer 2' ahead of release
What's the story
The Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction against the unauthorized online release of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Jailer 2. The order was passed on Tuesday after a petition by Sun TV Network Limited, the production company behind the film, reported India Today. This legal action aims to protect the producers' copyright and prevent any piracy-related issues before its theatrical release.
Legal proceedings
Court directs to issue web copy of order
Justice PB Balaji of the Madras High Court passed the interim injunction on a suit filed by Sun TV Network Limited.
The court also directed its Registry to issue a web copy of the order by the end of Tuesday.
This is to help the producer alert service providers about the unauthorized online exhibition of Jailer 2 before it hits theaters, reported The Hindu.
Urgency
Urgency emphasized by counsel
Sun TV Network's counsel, Rahul Balaji, emphasized the urgency of the order by stating that pirated versions of films are often released on digital platforms within 30 minutes of their worldwide release.
He argued that the order needed to be communicated to telecommunications companies, cable television operators, and other intermediaries to prevent unauthorized distribution.
The production house filed a John Doe suit seeking protection against unidentified individuals or entities suspected of copyright infringement.
Film details
About 'Jailer 2'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster of the same name.
The film features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Yogi Babu.
It will be released in multiple languages on Thursday.