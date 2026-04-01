Court dismisses sexual harassment in 'It Ends With Us' suit Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

A US court just tossed out most of the legal dispute tied to It Ends With Us, including sexual harassment, but kept the remaining claims: breach of contract, retaliation under California law, and aiding and abetting retaliation.

So, while things are a bit more focused now, her core issues with Justin Baldoni are still heading to trial.