Court dismisses sexual harassment in 'It Ends With Us' suit
Entertainment
A US court just tossed out most of the legal dispute tied to It Ends With Us, including sexual harassment, but kept the remaining claims: breach of contract, retaliation under California law, and aiding and abetting retaliation.
So, while things are a bit more focused now, her core issues with Justin Baldoni are still heading to trial.
Lively says pushback over set safety
Lively says she's thankful her main claims will be heard by a jury, sharing that she took legal action after facing alleged pushback for demanding safer working conditions on set.
Her case is now shining a light on workplace safety in Hollywood, a topic that feels especially relevant right now.