'Ghooskhor Pandat': Court issues notices to Neeraj Pandey, Netflix

A court in Madhya Pradesh has issued notices to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and senior Netflix officials regarding the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat . The order was passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Jabalpur after a criminal defamation complaint was filed alleging that the movie's title offends the Brahmin community. The matter was heard by Magistrate Pankaj Savita.

Complaint details Complaint filed by member of Madhya Pradesh Progressive Brahmin Mahasabha The complaint was filed by Pt. Vaibhav Pathak, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Brahmin Mahasabha. He argued that the title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community. Pathak told the court that "Pandit" has historically symbolized knowledge, scholarship, and religious sanctity in Indian tradition. Linking it with a word that translates to "briber," he contended damages its social standing.

Legal proceedings 'Film's title being changed doesn't reverse damage' Advocate Aseem Trivedi, representing the complainant, argued that even though the film's title is being changed, there is no way to reverse the damage done by its earlier publicity. He contended that the extensive promotion of the original name had already caused reputational harm. The court has now issued legal notices to Pandey and senior Netflix executives, including Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and Monica Shergill.

