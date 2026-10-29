Tiger Shroff firing: 11 accused remanded to police custody
What's the story
In a significant development in the Tiger Shroff firing case, a special court in Mumbai has remanded all 11 accused to police custody till November 6. The decision was taken after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against them. The case pertains to an incident where shots were fired at Shroff's car in Juhu on October 18.
Legal proceedings
Accused were previously arrested in connection with firing incident
The accused were previously arrested in connection with the firing incident and have now been re-arrested under MCOCA provisions after the court granted police permission.
The court had remanded them to police custody on Thursday, October 29.
The Crime Branch sought their custody for detailed interrogation to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack.
Attack details
Firing incident occurred on October 18 in Juhu
The firing incident took place around 7:00pm on October 18, as Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu.
Two shooters fired multiple rounds at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle.
Although the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured in the attack.
The investigation has led to the arrest of 11 individuals believed to be involved in or aiding the alleged shooters.
Ongoing inquiry
Police probing alleged roles of those arrested
The police are probing the alleged roles of those arrested to establish how the attack was planned and executed.
Investigators are also looking into the procurement and movement of firearms, communication between the accused, and assistance allegedly provided before and after the shooting.
The extended custody is expected to allow them to pursue these aspects of the case.
Legal implications
MCOCA invoked against all accused on October 27
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch invoked MCOCA against all 11 accused on October 27.
This decision came after an investigation into their alleged criminal backgrounds and possible organized crime links behind the firing.
The police have cited suspected financial motives and a fight for supremacy as part of their investigation.
Act details
What is MCOCA and its significance?
MCOCA is designed to combat organized criminal activity and has stricter provisions than ordinary criminal law.
It makes securing bail more difficult and allows investigators additional time to file a chargesheet, subject to applicable legal requirements.
Under MCOCA, a court can grant bail only if it believes there are reasonable grounds to think the accused is not guilty.