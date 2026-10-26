Tiger Shroff firing: Police custody of 4 accused extended
What's the story
A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of four individuals, including two women, till Wednesday. They are accused of aiding the shooters in the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. While one accused traveled to Amritsar to procure weapons, others later smuggled them into Mumbai. At least two men fired several rounds at Shroff's car, injuring his driver and a bystander.
Details
Accused had knowledge of conspiracy; need to confront them: Police
The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19) from Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23) from Uttar Pradesh.
They are among the 11 people arrested in connection with the case.
The police sought an extension of their custody on Monday, arguing that they had complete knowledge of the conspiracy and needed to be confronted with previously arrested co-accused individuals.
Investigation progress
They were communicating on Signal app; they destroyed it: Cops
The investigation has revealed that the accused were communicating on the Signal app, traces of which they allegedly destroyed.
The police have recovered data from their phones, including photos and videos of the weapons used in the crime.
They argued that custody was necessary for verification of this data and collection of voice samples from two of the accused.
Legal proceedings
Defense argued extension cannot be granted on mechanical grounds
The defense, represented by Ajinkya Migral, argued that the extension of police custody cannot be granted on mechanical grounds.
They contended that the confrontation between the accused does not require strict police custody and can be conducted in jail with the court's permission.
However, after hearing both sides, the court extended their police custody till October 28.
Case details
Case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The incident took place on October 18 when at least two men fired five to six rounds at Shroff's car in the Juhu area.
The attackers sped away on a motorcycle, which was later found abandoned in Andheri.
A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offenses.