Tiger Shroff firing: Police custody of 4 accused extended 

The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19) from Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23) from Uttar Pradesh.

They are among the 11 people arrested in connection with the case.

The police sought an extension of their custody on Monday, arguing that they had complete knowledge of the conspiracy and needed to be confronted with previously arrested co-accused individuals.