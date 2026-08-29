Cowell out for routine back procedure, Thompson guests 'AGT'
Entertainment
Simon Cowell is taking a quick break from America's Got Talent to have a routine back procedure done.
While he's out, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson will step in as guest judge alongside Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B for the third quarterfinals.
Thompson filled in for Cowell
Kenan isn't new to the AGT judges' table. He filled in back in 2020 when Simon was recovering from his bike accident.
This time, Simon's expected to be back soon.
Meanwhile, 11 acts will compete for a finals spot (and that Golden Buzzer) on September 1, with the results airing the following night, September 2, at 8pm ET on NBC or streaming on Peacock.