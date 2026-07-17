'Tumbbad 2' prosthetics head discusses making Hastar creepier
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the cult horror film Tumbbad (2018) is already generating buzz with its recent casting announcement. Alia Bhatt will be joining Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, and the makers have also revealed that Shaun Harrison will lead the makeup and prosthetics department. In a recent interview with Variety India, Harrison opened up about his vision for Hastar in this sequel.
Character evolution
How Harrison approaches his work
Harrison revealed that his first encounter with the character of Hastar left him fascinated.
"I loved him. Because I'm a horror fan as well. I just loved how creepy Hastar was," he said.
He also shared that watching horror films is an important part of his creative process, often involving pausing and analyzing scenes to understand the techniques used in creating such characters.
Character exploration
How he and Shah broke down Hastar's character
Harrison's initial discussions with Shah focused on understanding the emotional and physical language of the characters, especially Hastar.
He said, "I think it's trying to get into the character and understand, from our point of view, where we're going to go with the characters."
"Obviously, because he has a major role in the film, it's about breaking down what we can do with him and how we approach the character," he added.
Character design
Balancing the heroic and creepy aspects of Hastar
Harrison also spoke about the challenge of balancing contrasting qualities in Hastar's design.
He said, "We want to make him look heroic and evil and cool and creepy."
"When you're trying to do those types of things, it's a fine line between how he looks, what we have to do with him physically, and what he has to portray. That's always something that's fascinating."