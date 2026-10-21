Craig's 'Skyfall' suit in 400-lot auction could fetch $53,000
Ever wanted to dress like James Bond? Daniel Craig's sharp Tom Ford suit from Skyfall is up for auction, along with his shirt and cufflinks.
The online event celebrates Bond history with 400 lots from classic to recent films.
Bidding for the suit could reach $53,000 and runs until October 27, 2026.
Auction offers major Bond items
You'll also find Ana de Armas's No Time to Die dress and sandals, Craig's Omega watch and sunglasses, a set of 14 first-edition books by Bond author Ian Fleming, a linen-backed British quad poster for Dr. No, and more.
As Propstore director of consignments Alastair McCrea puts it, "James Bond has a unique place in popular culture, and interest remains strong to this day," making this auction a real treat for fans who want their own piece of movie history.