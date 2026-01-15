'Crazy, mad person': Chandni Bhabhda on Kartik's work ethic
Chandni Bhabhda, who just made her acting debut in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, couldn't help but gush about Kartik Aaryan's insane dedication on set.
She joked, "Kartik is also an extremely hardworking guy. Nobody knows when Kartik sleeps because he is a crazy, mad person who is constantly working."
From rejections to the big screen
Bhabhda opened up about her tough journey—after months of auditions and lots of rejections, she felt devastated and in disbelief.
But her persistence paid off when she finally landed the role of Jia (Ananya Panday's sister) in the film.
What's Tu Meri Main Tera about?
Released on December 25, this rom-com follows Kartik as Ray, a wedding planner, and Ananya Panday as Rumi, a novelist.
Their love story kicks off in Croatia but gets complicated by clashing views and family drama back home.
The film comes from Dharma Productions.