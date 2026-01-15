'Crazy, mad person': Chandni Bhabhda on Kartik's work ethic Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Chandni Bhabhda, who just made her acting debut in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, couldn't help but gush about Kartik Aaryan's insane dedication on set.

She joked, "Kartik is also an extremely hardworking guy. Nobody knows when Kartik sleeps because he is a crazy, mad person who is constantly working."