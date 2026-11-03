Cregger's 'Resident Evil' hits digital download after over $400 million worldwide
Entertainment
Zach Cregger's fresh take on Resident Evil just dropped for digital download.
After hitting theaters in September and raking in over $400 million worldwide, you can now catch this horror hit at home.
If you want a taste before diving in, the first few minutes are streaming on Fandango.
Abrams plays courier on snowy night
Starring Austin Abrams as a young medical courier tasked with one last job on a cold, snowy night, the film throws viewers into a world packed with creepy creatures and escalating challenges, kind of like leveling up in the classic Resident Evil games.
Even though it switches things up from the earlier movies, Cregger's approach has made this the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far.