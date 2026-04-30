Cregger's 'Resident Evil' trailer debuts, Abrams leads September 18 release Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The first trailer for Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil movie just dropped, giving fans a peek at what's coming when it hits theaters on September 18, 2026.

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, a regular medical courier who suddenly finds himself facing the horrors of Raccoon City.

Cregger, best known for Weapons, blends classic game vibes with his own twist, promising something both familiar and new.