Cregger's 'Resident Evil' trailer debuts, Abrams leads September 18 release
The first trailer for Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil movie just dropped, giving fans a peek at what's coming when it hits theaters on September 18, 2026.
Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, a regular medical courier who suddenly finds himself facing the horrors of Raccoon City.
Cregger, best known for Weapons, blends classic game vibes with his own twist, promising something both familiar and new.
Film centers on Bryan's unexpected ordeal
Unlike earlier versions, this film moves away from pure action or strict game retellings.
Instead, it puts the spotlight on Bryan's wild and unexpected ordeal, capturing that classic Resident Evil feeling of ordinary people thrown into chaos.
The movie aims to respect the series' legacy while offering a fresh story for both longtime fans and newcomers, especially with the recent buzz around Resident Evil Requiem in gaming circles.