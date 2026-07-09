Crew confirms 'Dhamaal 5' as 'Dhamaal 4' opens July 10

'Dhamaal 4' to stream on Netflix

After its theater run, Dhamaal 4 will stream on Netflix (release date to be announced).

The cast lineup also includes Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that Devgn even took a pay cut to help out with the budget, calling him a producer's actor who puts the film first.

Since its start in 2007, the franchise has kept fans laughing with every installment.