Crew confirms 'Dhamaal 5' as 'Dhamaal 4' opens July 10
Entertainment
Big news for comedy fans: the Dhamaal crew just confirmed a fifth movie is on the way, right as they gear up for Dhamaal 4.
The fourth film, directed by Indra Kumar, brings back Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in their classic roles.
You can catch it in theaters from July 10, 2026.
'Dhamaal 4' to stream on Netflix
After its theater run, Dhamaal 4 will stream on Netflix (release date to be announced).
The cast lineup also includes Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.
Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that Devgn even took a pay cut to help out with the budget, calling him a producer's actor who puts the film first.
Since its start in 2007, the franchise has kept fans laughing with every installment.