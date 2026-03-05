Cricket icons, celebs attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding festivities
Mumbai was buzzing as cricket icons like MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Gautam Gambhir turned up for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding festivities.
The couple—engaged since August 2025—are all set for a grand celebration, blending family tradition with a bit of star power.
Traditional ceremonies, IPL prep
The celebrations kicked off with traditional ceremonies that mix sports vibes (thanks to Arjun) and business flair (Saaniya runs a pet-care brand and is industrialist Ravi Ghai's granddaughter).
Sachin Tendulkar sent invites to big names like President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, Arjun is gearing up for IPL 2026 with Lucknow Super Giants—making this a pretty memorable year on all fronts.