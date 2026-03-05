Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar marries Saaniya Chandhok in grand Mumbai celebration
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel in celebrations that beautifully mixed Maharashtrian and Punjabi traditions.
The mandap was all about soft florals and meaningful rituals, not over-the-top decor.
Their pre-wedding kicked off with a colorful Punjabi-style mehendi bazaar on March 3, bringing in festive touches straight from Amritsar.
Pangat feast, Sachin Tendulkar's presence among highlights
The wedding day featured a classic Maharashtrian Pangat feast across multiple halls. Big cricket names like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan—and of course Sachin Tendulkar—were spotted celebrating with the families.
Saaniya (granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai) and Arjun met through family circles but kept their relationship private until now.
For the festivities, they coordinated in traditional red; Saaniya wore a red-and-gold bridal saree.