Crime thriller 'Kaalidas 2' lands on Amazon Prime Video
If you're into crime thrillers, Kaalidas 2 just dropped on Amazon Prime Video and a bunch of other platforms.
The story follows Inspector Kaalidas (Bharath Shrinivasan) as he tackles a tough case in a gated community, starting with the disappearance of a young child on New Year's Eve and quickly escalating to murder.
'Kaalidas 2' cast, box office hit
Kaalidas is still dealing with baggage from the first movie while facing new challenges, including tension with a newly appointed official.
The cast features Prakash Raj, Ajay Karthi, Kishore Kumar G., and Bhavani Sre.
With music by Sam C.S. and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan, the film has been a box office hit since its April release and holds an impressive 7.8/10 IMDb rating.
You'll need an active subscription to stream it anywhere.