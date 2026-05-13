Crime thriller 'Kaalidas 2' lands on Amazon Prime Video

'Kaalidas 2' cast, box office hit

Kaalidas is still dealing with baggage from the first movie while facing new challenges, including tension with a newly appointed official.

The cast features Prakash Raj, Ajay Karthi, Kishore Kumar G., and Bhavani Sre.

With music by Sam C.S. and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan, the film has been a box office hit since its April release and holds an impressive 7.8/10 IMDb rating.

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