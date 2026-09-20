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Home / News / Entertainment News / Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' heads to Netflix
Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' heads to Netflix
'Baby Do Die Do' heads to Netflix

Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' heads to Netflix

By Isha Sharma
Sep 20, 2026
01:06 pm
What's the story

The Hindi crime thriller Baby Do Die Do, which stars Huma Qureshi, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. It was released in theaters on July 3 and received mixed to positive reviews. Now, the movie is heading to Netflix after completing its theatrical journey.

Digital release

OTT premiere date expected soon

Following its modest run in theaters, Baby Do Die Do has been added to the "Coming next week" section on Netflix.

The streaming platform has not revealed an exact premiere date yet, but it is reportedly expected to drop on September 25.

Qureshi also co-produced the film.

Film synopsis

Plot and cast of the project

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do features Qureshi as a deaf and mute contract killer on a revenge mission.

The film also features Saqib Saleem, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Despite its low box office collections, critics praised Qureshi's performance and the movie's action sequences.

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