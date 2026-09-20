Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' heads to Netflix
What's the story
The Hindi crime thriller Baby Do Die Do, which stars Huma Qureshi, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. It was released in theaters on July 3 and received mixed to positive reviews. Now, the movie is heading to Netflix after completing its theatrical journey.
Digital release
OTT premiere date expected soon
Following its modest run in theaters, Baby Do Die Do has been added to the "Coming next week" section on Netflix.
The streaming platform has not revealed an exact premiere date yet, but it is reportedly expected to drop on September 25.
Qureshi also co-produced the film.
Film synopsis
Plot and cast of the project
Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do features Qureshi as a deaf and mute contract killer on a revenge mission.
The film also features Saqib Saleem, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.
Despite its low box office collections, critics praised Qureshi's performance and the movie's action sequences.