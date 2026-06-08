Critics praise Deol in 'Bandar' despite 2.45cr opening weekend
Entertainment
Bobby Deol's latest film, Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, got a lot of love from critics for Deol's standout performance.
But despite the good reviews, not many people showed up at theaters: its opening weekend brought in just ₹2.45 crore across India.
The box office numbers started slow but picked up a bit each day.
'Bandar' grosses 2.94cr by Sunday
Bandar had a tough time competing with David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, and even He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
With so many options in cinemas, its reach was limited, though critics are calling Deol's role one of his best yet.
By Sunday, it had grossed ₹2.94 crore. It had 1,076 shows nationwide.