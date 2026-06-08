Critics praise Deol in 'Bandar' despite 2.45cr opening weekend

'Bandar' grosses 2.94cr by Sunday

Bandar had a tough time competing with David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, and even He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

With so many options in cinemas, its reach was limited, though critics are calling Deol's role one of his best yet.

By Sunday, it had grossed ₹2.94 crore. It had 1,076 shows nationwide.