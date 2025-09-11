'Critterz' raises questions on copyright ownership Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

OpenAI's new animated movie "Critterz" mixes AI visuals and human sketches, aiming for a 2026 Cannes Film Festival debut.

With a budget under $30 million and just nine months to make, it's way faster and cheaper than typical animation.

But because it uses so much AI, it's raising big questions about who actually owns creative rights—especially in India.