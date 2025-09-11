Next Article
'Critterz' raises questions on copyright ownership
OpenAI's new animated movie "Critterz" mixes AI visuals and human sketches, aiming for a 2026 Cannes Film Festival debut.
With a budget under $30 million and just nine months to make, it's way faster and cheaper than typical animation.
But because it uses so much AI, it's raising big questions about who actually owns creative rights—especially in India.
Copyright laws haven't caught up with today's tech
India's Copyright Act (1957) only protects works made by humans.
As IP lawyer Sudhir Raja Ravindran explains, if humans guide the AI with skill and control, they can claim authorship. But if it's all AI with no real human creativity, there's no protection.
This gap makes things tricky for projects like "Critterz," showing how copyright laws haven't quite caught up with today's tech.