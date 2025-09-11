Relationship to suicide: Dancer arrested for forcing ex to transfer property
In Beed district, 21-year-old folk dancer Pooja Gaikwad has been arrested for allegedly driving deputy sarpanch Govind Barge, 34, to suicide.
On the night of September 8, Barge shot himself in his car outside Gaikwad's mother's house.
Police say Gaikwad pressured him to transfer his bungalow and farmland to her and her brother, and threatened to file a false molestation case if he refused.
The two were in a relationship that had recently soured.
Gaikwad was in a relationship with Barge
After Barge's sister-in-law filed a complaint, police charged Gaikwad with abetment of suicide and took her into custody for three days as the investigation continues.
Authorities are looking closely at her role in the events leading up to Barge's death.
The case has left the local community shaken.