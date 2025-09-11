Next Article
'Love is Blind' S09 premiere date, plot, host, trailer
Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season, landing on Netflix October 1.
This time, 32 singles from Denver (aged 28-39) will try to find love the show's classic way—talking in pods and building connections without seeing each other for weeks.
Release schedule and hosts
Netflix is releasing six episodes right away on October 1, then more weekly: three on October 8, two on October 15, and the finale wraps things up on October 22.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are returning as hosts.
Expect a fresh batch of singles from all kinds of backgrounds hoping to make real connections before ever meeting face-to-face.