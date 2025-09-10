'Harry Potter' cast audiobooks starring Kit Harington, Keira Knightley announced
Big news for Potterheads: Pottermore Publishing and Audible are dropping a fresh full-cast audiobook series of all seven Harry Potter books, kicking off November 4, 2025.
The lineup is stacked—Kit Harington voices Professor Lockhart, Keira Knightley takes on Professor Umbridge, and James McAvoy brings Mad-Eye Moody to life.
You'll also hear Iwan Rheon as Lupin and Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange.
More casting details and release dates
The cast keeps growing with Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, and Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout.
For the first three books, Frankie Treadway (Harry), Max Laester (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione) lead the trio; after that, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis step in.
Each book drops monthly through May 2026—next up after Book 1 is "Chamber of Secrets" on December 16.
Preorders are already live on Audible if you want to jump in early!