James Gunn's 'Superman' sequel gets title, release date

More on 'Man of Tomorrow'

Man of Tomorrow serves as a follow-up to 2025's Superman and further explores the dynamic between Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.

It also links directly to Peacemaker Season 2, showing how DC's new universe under Gunn is all about interconnected stories.

Filming starts April 2025, alongside other fresh DC projects like Supergirl and Clayface—so there's a lot for fans to look forward to.