James Gunn's 'Superman' sequel gets title, release date
James Gunn just confirmed that the Superman sequel is officially titled Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters July 9, 2027.
David Corenswet is back as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult returning as Lex Luthor.
This time, the two will have to work together to a certain degree to face an even bigger threat—something Gunn teased in his latest announcement.
More on 'Man of Tomorrow'
Man of Tomorrow serves as a follow-up to 2025's Superman and further explores the dynamic between Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.
It also links directly to Peacemaker Season 2, showing how DC's new universe under Gunn is all about interconnected stories.
Filming starts April 2025, alongside other fresh DC projects like Supergirl and Clayface—so there's a lot for fans to look forward to.