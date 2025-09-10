'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action movie heads to streaming
The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is landing on Peacock for streaming starting October 10, 2025.
Based on the beloved books by Cressida Cowell, the film follows Hiccup and his dragon Toothless as they challenge the dragon-hunting traditions of their hometown.
The movie originally hit theaters on June 13, 2025.
Animated trilogy and behind-the-scenes extras will also be available
Peacock is also adding the original animated trilogy on October 1, along with 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes extras from the new live-action film.
Directed by Dean DeBlois (who directed the original animated film too), this version stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler.
The live-action adaptation has already pulled in $632 million worldwide, boosting the franchise's total earnings to a massive $2.2 billion.