Blake Lively is 'thrilled' for Swift-Kelce engagement
Blake Lively is genuinely thrilled about her friend Taylor Swift getting engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, with the engagement being recent as of September 10, 2025.
Lively has been a loyal supporter of the couple, often cheering Swift on at games and events.
Lively is reportedly planning a special get-together
Lively is already putting together a special get-together to celebrate Swift and Kelce's big news.
Her friendship with Swift has only grown stronger over time, and she's always admired how Swift handles life in the spotlight.
As fans wait for more details, it's clear Lively will be right by Swift's side through this exciting new chapter.