Box office: 'Madharaasi' fails to cross ₹50 crore mark
Sivakarthikeyan's latest action film "Madharaasi," which hit theaters on September 5, isn't making much noise at the box office.
Despite direction by AR Murugadoss and a cast featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, the movie has only pulled in ₹46.29 crore in its first six days—falling short of the ₹50 crore mark.
Even though Sivakarthikeyan's performance is getting some love, it hasn't really boosted ticket sales.
Film's collections have dropped since day 1
Collections have dropped steadily since opening day (₹13.65 crore), with Wednesday seeing a low of just ₹1.79 crore and Tamil Nadu occupancy at 16.98%.
The story follows Sivakarthikeyan's character as he tries to stop an arms smuggling gang.
Superstar Rajinikanth even gave a shoutout to Sivakarthikeyan on X, but so far, that hasn't turned things around for the film's box office run.