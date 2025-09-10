Box office: 'Madharaasi' fails to cross ₹50 crore mark Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Sivakarthikeyan's latest action film "Madharaasi," which hit theaters on September 5, isn't making much noise at the box office.

Despite direction by AR Murugadoss and a cast featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, the movie has only pulled in ₹46.29 crore in its first six days—falling short of the ₹50 crore mark.

Even though Sivakarthikeyan's performance is getting some love, it hasn't really boosted ticket sales.