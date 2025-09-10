Rihanna's latest maternity look proves she's a streetwear icon
Rihanna just turned heads in Los Angeles with a bold maternity look: a black tutu-style top, sporty track pants, and chunky sneakers.
At 37, she's making pregnancy style her own, topping off the outfit with chunky gold jewelry and a relaxed high ponytail that showed off her baby bump.
From Met Gala to LA streets, Rihanna's maternity style journey
It's Rihanna—music icon and fashion trendsetter—who keeps mixing high fashion with streetwear even while expecting.
Earlier this year, she revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala in custom Marc Jacobs.
Since then, she hasn't missed a beat in redefining what maternity fashion can be.
How Riri's looks are reshaping maternity fashion
Rihanna's fearless style is sparking conversations about how celebrities influence maternity dressing.
Whether on red carpets or city streets in 2025, her looks keep inspiring fans and shaking up fashion norms.
She's currently expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.