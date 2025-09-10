Emma Heming reveals marriage struggles before Bruce's dementia diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis has shared that her marriage with Bruce Willis hit a rough patch before his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in late 2022.
She told Vanity Fair she felt their relationship was "crumbling" as Bruce's behavior changed, leaving her confused and worried.
Emma thought of divorce during rough patch
Emma admitted she even considered divorce because things got so tough, saying, "What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off. And I just couldn't figure it out."
It was only after Bruce's FTD diagnosis that she realized his symptoms were due to illness—not a failing marriage.
She now hopes sharing her story can help others facing similar challenges, and details this journey in her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.