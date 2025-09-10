Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' to release in over 2500 screens
Get ready—Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the hit film Kantara, is expected to land in theaters across India on October 2, 2025.
It is reportedly releasing in six languages (Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali), and, according to reports, there will be over 2500 paid premieres happening nationwide on October 1, 2025.
Rishab Shetty is back as director for this much-anticipated release.
This chapter will explore the origins of Panjurli Daiva
This chapter explores the roots of Panjurli Daiva, a key deity from bhootakola rituals and stories about divine guardianship—building on the cultural themes that made the original film stand out back in 2022.
After its theatrical run, you'll also be able to catch Kantara Chapter 1 on Amazon Prime Video.