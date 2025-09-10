'Kantara Chapter 1' to release in over 2500 screens Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Get ready—Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the hit film Kantara, is expected to land in theaters across India on October 2, 2025.

It is reportedly releasing in six languages (Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali), and, according to reports, there will be over 2500 paid premieres happening nationwide on October 1, 2025.

Rishab Shetty is back as director for this much-anticipated release.