'Cross' Season 2: Aldis Hodge returns as detective Alex Cross
"Cross" is back for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, starting February 11, 2026.
The new season kicks off with three episodes, then drops one each week until the finale on March 18, 2026.
Aldis Hodge returns as Detective Alex Cross.
What's new this season?
This time, Cross teams up with FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) to track down a vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires—including newcomer Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand.
Jeanine Mason joins as the mysterious vigilante, and the platform teased the new season with the line "Cross is back for justice."
Expect familiar faces and some fresh ones in the cast lineup.