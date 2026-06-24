Cruise headlines Inarritu's dark 'Digger' battling deadly glacier 'Judy'
Entertainment
Tom Cruise is back, this time in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's Digger, a dark sci-fi comedy where he plays a Texas oil tycoon fighting to save the planet from a massive, deadly glacier called "Judy."
The teaser kicks off with nostalgic clips from Cruise's classic roles before jumping into the wild new adventure.
Boutella, Bacon and Stewart film updates
Digger also stars Sofia Boutella, and a release date has not been specified.
Elsewhere, Kevin Bacon takes the lead in Summoner, an exorcist thriller directed by Jeremy Slater and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
Plus, Kristen Stewart wraps filming on Flesh of the Gods, a film set in glamorous but dangerous 1980s Los Angeles nightlife.