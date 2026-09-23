Cruise premieres 'Digger' in London after nearly 10 years in the making from Inarritu
Tom Cruise just debuted his latest film, Digger, in London, yes, with Prince William and Princess Kate on the guest list.
Directed by Alejandro G Inarritu and nearly 10 years in the making, this movie sees Cruise as a quirky oil tycoon who accidentally sparks an environmental disaster.
Digger will begin its global cinematic rollout on September 30, with cinemas in the United States and the United Kingdom on October 2.
Cruise 10-minute monolog, nuclear war tension
Plot details are hush-hush, but expect a tense story set on the edge of nuclear war, and a much-talked-about 10-minute monolog from Cruise.
Co-stars Sandra Huller called his performance, "it feels like all the things that he has learned in 46 years of acting have come into this character," while Sophie Wilde says the film also carried a message about art being "a vessel for catharsis."
The cast also includes Sandra Huller, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, and Michael Stuhlbarg, so there's plenty to look forward to if you're into bold storytelling and strong performances.