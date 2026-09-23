Cruise premieres 'Digger' in London after nearly 10 years in the making from Inarritu

Tom Cruise just debuted his latest film, Digger, in London, yes, with Prince William and Princess Kate on the guest list.

Directed by Alejandro G Inarritu and nearly 10 years in the making, this movie sees Cruise as a quirky oil tycoon who accidentally sparks an environmental disaster.

Digger will begin its global cinematic rollout on September 30, with cinemas in the United States and the United Kingdom on October 2.