Cruise returns in 'Digger' playing oil tycoon sparking global disaster
Entertainment
Tom Cruise is back on the big screen with Digger, landing in theaters October 2, 2026.
He plays Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil tycoon whose choices spark a global disaster.
The film takes a satirical look at how money and power impact the planet, mixing sharp humor with real-world environmental themes.
Ahmed, Hller and Goodman join 'Digger'
Digger marks director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's first English-language film since The Revenant and brings together an impressive cast: Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hller, and John Goodman join Cruise.
Expect some serious movie magic: Cruise transforms his look with prosthetics and padding, while the film's visuals are set to impress in both VistaVision and IMAX.